Report: 5G Connections to Exceed 1 Billion by 2025

5G will work seamlessly with other technologies to make travel as safe and as smooth as possible. (Shutterstock)

There will be 1.4 billion global 5G connections by 2025 accounting for more than 15 per cent of the mobile market, according to a report by GSMA Intelligence.

The new report, ‘Intelligent Connectivity: How the Combination of 5G, AI, Big Data and IoT Is Set to Change Everything,’ highlights how 5G networks, artificial intelligence, AI, smart platforms and the Internet of Things, IoT, are set to transform the lives of citizens and businesses around the world.

The in-depth report draws on fresh interviews with senior representatives from Deutsche Telekom, GSMA Intelligence, KT Corp, Telefonica and Vodafone and outlines how the convergence of computing and communications will drive a step-change in productivity by delivering real-time services across multiple sectors such as entertainment, transportation and manufacturing.

The combination of 5G, the IoT, Big Data and AI will impact almost every aspect of our daily lives from the way we consume entertainment to the way in which we learn and interact with colleagues - all underpinned by ubiquitous hyper-connectivity," commented Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA.

"The fusion of these transformative technologies will drive fundamental changes and intelligently connect everyone and everything to better future."

In the transport sector, 5G will work seamlessly with other technologies to make travel as safe and as smooth as possible, noted Granryd.

With cars, bicycles and pedestrians relaying their positions in real-time, AI systems will use intelligent connectivity to instruct vehicles when to slow down and when to accelerate, making our roads safer and easing congestion, he added.