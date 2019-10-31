Report: Fire Safety Systems' Market in Middle East to Hit $2.3 Billion by 2025

The Middle East fire safety systems and equipment market is set for solid growth over the next six years, thus registering a CAGR of 2.6 per cent to hit $2.3 billion by 2025, according to a report by 6Wresearch.







The sector will grow from its current value of $1.96 billion over the next five years with the UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia being the key drivers for the Middle East region, stated the report released ahead of Intersec, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for security, safety and fire protection.



Intersec, now in its 22nd edition, will host more than 1,200 exhibitors from 54 countries around the world, at Dubai World Trade Centre from January 19 to 21 next year.



According to the report, growth projections are being accredited to economic growth and an increasing demand for sophisticated detection and fire-fighting systems with the bulk of the demand emanating from the commercial and industrial buildings sector.



Market demand is largely for fire-fighting systems and equipment, which accounts for 58 per cent of spend, followed by fire detection and alarms systems at 31.8 per cent and emergency and exit lighting taking up 10.3 per cent, the report stated.



Sweden’s Ultra Fog Company is planning to roll out its game-changing technology at the show.



Mihaiela Bocancea, the company’s marketing specialist, said sound wave technology, video image smoke detection, fire-fighting drones and robots and water mist systems, which massively conserve water compared to their conventional counterparts will define the industry’s future.



"A fire protection system boosts the chance of surviving a blaze by more than 80 per cent. Government institutions are increasingly supporting the use of fire protection systems by introducing laws and standards that make it mandatory for builders to protect their construction sites," stated Bocancea.



"Even public transport must be protected. A fire extinguishing system that is capable of early detection, is the solution," she pointed out.



Bocancea said that apart from providing safety solutions, today’s developers must also ensure that the systems they use are capable of protecting the environment.



"This is why we try to provide the industry with a fire extinguisher system that uses considerably less water and is environmentally friendly," she stated.



The company is planning to roll out its, ‘Ultra Fog’ systems at Intersec.



“It builds upon 30 years’ experience in research, development, and manufacturing of highly reliable water mist fire suppression systems and remains at the forefront of life-saving technology,” said Bocancea.



The Ultra Fog, said the official, will change the face of fire-fighting due to its high cooling effect, low water consumption, reduced piping dimension and light weight system. “It can protect up to 48 sq m with a single nozzle,” she noted.



And Ultra Fog believes its technology has particular relevance for the Middle East. “In the Middle East water is insufficient and precious, our water mist system would be the best fire protection solution in this area,” she added.



The UK’s fire detection leader, Apollo Fire Detectors, said it will address the industry’s burning issue of discriminating between false alarms and real fires at Intersec.



Mohammed Al Zaben, the head of Mena sales, said the fire detectors, which pass new tests for resistance to false alarms and new flaming and smouldering polyurethane tests provide a solution.



"Manufacturers are developing new smoke and multi-criteria sensors to improve detector performance in line with the new UL268 7th edition standard, which comes into force in May 2020," he added.



Al Zaben said the fire industry as a whole is adopting new technologies in many areas: better firefighting equipment, improved fire simulation to design safer buildings and better use of big data to track and predict fires.



At the Intersec, Apollo will debut its new range of smoke detectors developed to meet stringent UL268 7th edition standards, which comes into force next year.



“The technology used in wireless fire detectors is also becoming more reliable, leading to greater use of this technology in environments where wired systems are not appropriate. This includes historic buildings where the building fabric cannot be penetrated and outdoor environments such as stadia and shopping centres,” he added.



Issues of innovation, environmental considerations and regulatory compliance will be the hot topics for discussion at Intersec 2020’s expansive series of conferences, workshops, roundtables and live demos.



“Intersec has always been a technology showcase but is now emerging as a technology event,” stated Andreas Rex, the show director for Intersec.



"We have responded with a highly pro-active knowledge-sharing programme which includes the Future Security Summit, the Fire Conference, Government Summits, Energy Industry Focus Day, a specialised Arena and Academy," he added.