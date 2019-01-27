Report: Iran Ranks 10th as Biggest Producer of Crude Steel Globally in 2018
Iran’s crude steel industry has remained in good shape despite the US sanctions, and managed to push aside Italy, Taiwan and Ukraine to take the 10th place among the world’s producers of crude steel. (Shutterstock)
Follow >
Click here to add World Steel Association as an alert
Disable alert for World Steel Association
In its latest report, the World Steel Association has put the global crude steel production for the year 2018 at 1,808.6 million tonnes (Mt), which shows a 4.6% increase compared to 2017.
According to the report, Iran’s crude steel industry has remained in good shape despite the US sanctions, and managed to push aside Italy, Taiwan and Ukraine to take the 10th place among the world’s producers of crude steel.
Read More
New Oil Discovery in Iran
EU to Launch New Trade Mechanism With Iran to Bypass US Sanctions
Iran produced 25.0 Mt in 2018, showing a 17.7% increase compared to 2017 (21.2 Mt).
Iran’s share of global crude steel production has been estimated at 1.38% for the year 2018.
Top 40 steel-producing countries
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES