Research: Nearly 80 Percent of UAE Employees Work 24 Hours More Every Month

Few UAE employees work for almost 3 full working days beyond their contracted hours monthly. (Shutterstock)

To say that the UAE's workplace culture is highly demanding and competitive from an employee's perspective will not be exaggeration. And a new study proves that.

A new research released by Maxis Global Benefits Network conducted across 10 major countries showed that 79 per cent - nearly 8 out of 10 - office-based employees in the UAE work on average 24 hours - which is almost three full working days - beyond their contracted hours each month because they have a company culture where they feel they should be seen at their desk.

The UAE is followed by the US and Hong Kong at 23 hours. Employees in South Africa do the least extra hours at 14.

Interestingly, around 75 per cent of employees in the UAE claim that their employers contacted them when they were on leave as compared to 88 per cent in Russia, 86 per cent in Brazil, 83 per cent in India, 79 per cent in Mexico and 78 per cent in Hong Kong.

Read More

8 Steps to Help Expats Find Jobs in the Middle East

10 Disciplinary Rules Every Employee in UAE Should Remember

Around 84 per cent of UAE employees said that they give importance to workplace culture when deciding to accept a job.

"All organisations should look to create a nurturing and supportive environment that encourages productivity. It is important that managers distinguish between employees simply sitting at their desks and working harder. They need to measure real productivity and output," said Dr Leena Johns, Head of Health & Wellness, Maxis Global Benefits Network.

Country Extra hours each

month beyond contract UAE 24 US 23.2 Hong Kong 23.2 France 22.5 Russia 21.2 India 21.2 Brazil 18 UK 17.2 Mexico 16 South Africa 14.8

"A strong workplace culture can help motivate employees and deliver improved financial performance, with a measurable increase in revenue. Unhealthy or stressed employees are a cost in terms of decreased productivity, rapid staff turnover, increased healthcare costs and absenteeism. There are a number of factors that impact workplace culture, from the physical environment of the office to the benefits and corporate wellness programmes offered by the employer, all of which have the potential to foster a healthier and more productive workforce," she added.

The research covered 1,000 workers across 10 global markets between January 2 to 8, 2019. The countries covered in the search include Brazil, France, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, the UAE, the UK and the US.

By Waheed Abbas