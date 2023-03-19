Resident Evil 4 Remake is a captivating experience

ALBAWABA - The classic horror zombie franchise makes a return with yet another one of a kind experience in another entry remake of the popular 2005 Resident Evil 4.

The game made use of the hardware power of new consoles, which culminated in a significant improvement over the original game. The game runs at an outstanding 4k 60 fps.

One of the most enhanced mechanics is the fixed Ashley problem. For those unfamiliar the game's protagonist Leon S. Kennedy mission was rescuing the kidnapped president's daughter, named Ashley. She is controlled by AI, which caused some issues such as her getting in the way of Leon's shots and running to enemies getting caught in the middle of the fight.

In the remake, Leon has the ability to command Ashley to stay back to avoid this sort of glitches. Another new mechanic is the ability to move, while shooting.

In the original title, Leon had to stay still to be able to shoot his enemies. But now, he can freely move while spraying fire power. However, he needs to aim as the blind fire feature has never been introduced in the franchise.

In the original game , the player had to open his inventory to select the weapons to use.

The introduction of the new weapon slots feature makes it easier for the player to manage and switch to different weapons without having to go to the inventory and pause the rush of the apocalyptic excitement.

A minor upgrade in the game is the ability to kick box for collecting resources, instead of having to break them with a knife.

Speaking of knifes, Leon's knife is now more important than ever since the remake has introduced a new parry system that enables players to use the knife to parry incoming attacks by pressing on the knife button at a specific frame.

Of course, this comes at a cost. Now, the knife has a durability bar that goes down every time the knife is used.

The story of the game also saw some additions targeting both returning and new players.

Overall, the game is amazing and it is rated a whopping 10/10 by IGN, an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc.

Resident Evil 4 will be released on March 24, and will sell at $59.99.

Written by Albawaba trainee Jawad Al-Madani