Revamped legendary Nokia 6600 coming in October

ALBAWABA – Although an official release date has not been announced, the news is circulating online that the famous Finnish phone-makers Nokia is preparing to introduce a revamped version of its legendary 6600 model, as Nokia 6600 G5 Ultra.

The best estimate for a release date, if at all, is Oct. 25, 2023, several tech websites reported Sunday.

Notably, in the Middle East, especially in Jordan, the 6600 Nokia model was the first mobile phone in the market with the ability to play MP3 music files. This bought the phone a lot of popularity among youths and young adults.

As for the design, an official announcement as to the actual design of the new Nokia 6600 5G Ultra was not issued by the company. But this did not stop fans and spectators from speculating what the phone will look like.

Possible designs of the new Nokia 6600 5G Ultra

The old Nokia 6600 flagship mobile was far from smart back then, despite the cutting-edge features that were unique in the industry.

This is the old, legendary Nokia 6600

The new Nokia 6600 will reportedly sell at a price starting from $200 and $470, depending on the specs, according to mobilebuyprice.com and gsmarena24.com.

Main Nokia 6600 specs

Nokia’s revamped 6600 sports all of the perks of a smartphone, complete with a full touch screen and a competitively large battery.

The Nokia 6600 5G Ultra specs offer 4.1 inches Super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

As for the camera, the Nokia 6600 5G Ultra (2023) camera consists of a Single 250MP sensor on the rear and a 25MP lens on the front for capturing selfies and video calling.

The battery is a massive 6900mAh juice box, whereas the phone itself supports 67W First Charging technology.

In terms of processing power, the Nokia 6600 5G smartphone uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform chipset, and sports 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage.

The new Nokia 6600 runs the new Android 13 operating system.