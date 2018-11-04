Rio Ferdinand Proposes to Girlfriend on Abu Dhabi Helipad

Wright posted on Instagram, pictures of her with Ferdinand and his children on the luxurious rooftop of St. Regis Hotel and wrote: 'The perfect end to our holiday ... How could the answer not be yes'. (Shutterstock)

Former English footballer Rio Ferdinand proposed his girlfriend, former TOWIE star Kate Wright, on the helipad of a luxurious hotel whilst holidaying in Abu Dhabi.

Wright posted on Instagram, pictures of her with Ferdinand and his children on the luxurious rooftop of St. Regis Hotel and wrote: 'The perfect end to our holiday ... How could the answer not be yes'. The couple, who has been in a relationship for two years now, were joined by Ferdinand's children Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10, and Tia, seven, on the helipad.

Later, Ferdinand revealed on his Instagram that the children, who he had with his first wife Rebecca Ellison, had managed to keep it a secret from Wright and joked that he'll "never know" how they did it.

Rumours about their engagement sparked after Kate was snapped this summer 'hiding' her left hand. "We do talk about it. But I'm not going to sit here and give you a date," Ferdinand recently told the Daily Star, quoted in Mirror.uk.

Talking about his children's relationship with Wright, he said, "They run past me sometimes to go to her. I've had to go through a period of being very, very open, and men aren't normally like that naturally. So having that extra person in the house who is female, who has that softer touch, I think is vitally important for the kids," he told The Times Magazine earlier this year.

While, Wright confessed how she was careful while being introduced to the children's lives after they lost their 34-year-old mother to breast cancer in May 2015. She said that one of children had told her: "You don't know how to look after children because you don't have any." Admitting that it was difficult to hear, Wright added: "That upset me. But touch wood, they wouldn't say that now. They know how much I do for them; I bring fun into their lives."

Wright quit TOWIE (The Only Way Is Essex') in September 2017 to focus on being a girlfriend and stepmother. "It didn't feel right for the children to see their dad's girlfriend out and about, creating all this drama on TV. Playing out your relationship with your ex on TV is never a good thing," she said.