Riyadh Airlines Joins Global Aviation Leaders with IATA Designation RX

ALBAWABA - Riyadh Airlines has solidified its position as a global airline by acquiring the IATA code "RX" from the International Air Transport Association. The company also unveiled the visual identity of its first-class fleet.

This announcement coincided with the 79th Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Global Aviation Summit in Istanbul.

Tony Douglas, the CEO of Riyadh Airlines, emphasized that obtaining the exclusive code "RX" represents a significant milestone in the company's journey to becoming a world-class airline. In his statement on Sunday, he expressed his anticipation of welcoming guests on board their flights and connecting them to over 100 destinations with their new code displayed on their luggage tags, booking documents, and digital services.

Furthermore, Riyadh Airlines revealed the visual identity of its first-class fleet, showcasing its commitment to providing exceptional services.

Riyadh Airlines' participation in the meeting marks the company's first international appearance since its establishment in March of last year. The CEO and an official delegation from the company were present.

Riyadh Airlines has chosen the capital city of Saudi Arabia as its headquarters, with the aim of operating flights to over 100 destinations worldwide by 2030. It also seeks to provide exceptional levels of integrated and digital services infused with authentic Saudi hospitality. Operations and execution are scheduled to commence at the beginning of 2025. The establishment of the company is in support of both the national strategy for the aviation sector and the national strategy for transportation and logistics. These strategies aim to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by leveraging the Kingdom's strategic location to connect the three continents of Asia, Africa, and Europe, drive economic growth, diversify the Kingdom's economy, and create over 200,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

It should be noted that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) codes are an integral part of the travel industry and the commercial regulation of passenger and cargo air transport.

The code is a fundamental element in defining an airline in international booking documents, logistics services, and the operations of ground handling teams at airports.

In March of last year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the establishment of the Public Investment Fund for Riyadh Airlines as a new national carrier.