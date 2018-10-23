Riyadh to House Saudi's First Special Economic Zone

A royal decree has been issued to approve the regulation of the “Integrated Logistics Bonded Zone (ILBZ)”. (Shutterstock)

Saudi Arabia announced the establishment of a special economic zone (SEZ) on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The zone, the first of its kind in the world, will be developed in Riyadh.

It will focus on integrated logistics and will enjoy special rules and regulations aiming at attracting more multinational companies to the Kingdom.

A royal decree has been issued to approve the regulation of the “Integrated Logistics Bonded Zone (ILBZ)” and has assigned its establishment and operation to the General Authority for Civil Aviation as the zone governing body. ILBZ is a major step in translating Vision 2030 into action by leveraging Saudi Arabia’s strategic location as the hub connecting three continents, one of three core pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 announced in 2016.