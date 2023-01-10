RJ ranks MEA’s second most on-time airline of 2022

Royal Jordanian (RJ) was ranked as the Middle East and Africa’s (MEA) second most on-time airline for the year 2022, according to Cirium, the global aviation analytics leader.

RJ vice chairman and CEO Samer Majali expressed the airline’s pleasure at kickstarting 2023 by securing its place among the MEA region’s top airlines, elaborating that this achievement reflects its commitment to presenting passengers with punctual flights.

Majali affirmed RJ’s dedication to maintaining this competitive advantage, meeting the expectations of the airline and its passengers while continuing to deliver the best air and ground services possible.

According to the On-Time Performance Review, 86.76 percent of RJ departure and arrival flights were on time during 2022, earning it the following placement among the top five airlines in the region: Oman Air, Royal Jordanian, Kuwait Airways, Emirates and Qatar Airways.

Cirium’s data is designed to provide industry stakeholders with an independent, third-party perspective, based on the widest and deepest pool of data collected and curated from multiple sources of real-time flight information. These include the airlines themselves, global distribution systems, positional data, civil aviation authorities, air navigation service providers, proprietary data partnerships.

Full flight data from a broad range of airlines over the course of 12 months was taken into consideration to produce the list of most on-time airlines, airports and low-cost carriers for 2022.

Cirium also noted that the past year saw a challenging operational environment throughout the world, particularly in Europe and North America, with many airlines and airports experiencing delays, disruptions, labor shortages, capacity issues, and resource difficulties.

Despite this climate, many airlines and airports across the globe excelled.