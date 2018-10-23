Rouhani Puts All His Trust in Exporters to Counter US Sanctions
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said trustworthy exporters are pioneers of countering US sanctions, especially in the current situation in which enemies intend to hinder Iran’s exports.
Addressing his cabinet late Sunday, Rouhani said that “our country’s exporters can safeguard employment and domestic production through keeping the share of Iranian products in the global markets.”
The president pointed to the recent fluctuations in the currency market, saying revenues from exports and the inflow of foreign exchange would be of great help to stabilize the foreign currency market.
“In all its currency and export policies, the government has sought to protect the export cycle of the country using trustworthy exporters’ advice.”
Stating that improving the business conditions is one of the priorities of the government, Rouhani attached a great importance to the cooperation of all bodies, especially the private sector and the chambers of commerce.
He said that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance is tasked with holding talks between the government and the private sector and provide the government with the opinions of the private sector.
