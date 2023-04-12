Russia starts exporting fuel oil to Iran

ALBAWABA - Russia began exporting fuel oil to Iran via railway for the first time, as the two countries strengthen economic ties to counter Western sanctions.

Iran is heavily dependent on Russia for oil and gas. In March, the Iranian economy minister said that Tehran relies on "massive amounts" of oil and gas exchanges with Russia this year.

But details on the size of the fuel shipment to be supplied to Iran have not been revealed.

The move comes as Moscow seeks to diversify its oil exports amid reduced demand from international buyers, caused by crippling Western sanctions to force Moscow to end its war on Ukraine.