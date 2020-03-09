  1. Home
Russia: Central Bank to Suspend Foreign Exchange Purchases for 30 Days

Published March 9th, 2020 - 09:37 GMT
The bank aims to reduce fluctuation in the fiscal market, said a bank statement, adding that it will continue monitoring developments in the markets. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Bank not to buy foreign currencies for 30 days in domestic market amid plummeted crude oil prices.

Russian Central Bank announced on Monday it suspended foreign exchange purchases in the domestic market for 30 days.

The move, based on Russian budget rules, came after crude oil prices dived to their lowest level in four years early on Monday.

The bank aims to reduce fluctuation in the fiscal market, said a bank statement, adding that it will continue monitoring developments in the markets.

The price of Brent crude oil fell to $32 early morning, nearly 30% down from previous close, as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries failed to reach an agreement over production cuts.

Oil Nose-Dives 30 Percent As Saudi Arabia Cut Prices
US: Investors Fear That Recession Maybe Around the Corner As Coronavirus Continues to Pummel Stocks

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

