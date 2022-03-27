Russia's Gazprom to Continue Shipments to Europe via Ukraine: Report

  1. Home
Published March 27th, 2022 - 09:11 GMT
Gazprom. (Shutterstock)

The trading arm of Russia’s gas giant Gazprom PJSC announced on Sunday that it will not stop supplying natural gas to European consumers via Ukraine, the news agency Interfax reported.

According to the agency's report, the Russian state-owned energy firm's requests stood at 109.6 million cubic metres (mcm) for March 27, slightly higher from the previous day.

The announcement comes after Bloomberg reported that Gazprom Marketing & Trading is facing liquidity issues as banks delay the firm's transactions and clients refuse to deal with it.

