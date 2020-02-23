Ryanair CEO Under Fire After 'Encouraging Racism' Comments

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary is being heavily criticized for his comments that Muslim men should be subject to profiling in airports because they were a 'threat'.

According to The Independent, O'Leary endorsed extra checks on 'males of a Muslim persuasion', adding that families with young children should not have to be checked because they were was 'virtually' no chance of them being terrorists.

"Who are the bombers? They are going to be single males travelling on their own. If you are travelling with a family of kids, on you go; the chances you are going to blow them all up is zero," he said in an interview.

"You can't say stuff, because its racism, but it will generally be males of a Muslim persuasion. if that is where a threat is coming from, deal with the threat."

The Muslim Council of Britain said in a statement: "These comments are openly racist. He openly advocates against 'males of a Muslim persuasion', which presumably is not based on specific intelligence but solely whether someone 'looks or acts like a Muslim. This is the very definition of Islamophobia.'

O'Leary previously faced criticism for calling obese people 'monsters', and for saying 'shoot them' when asked about environmentalists and travel agents.