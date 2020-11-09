Ryse Energy Moves Global HQ to UAE's Masdar City

Ryse Energy, a global leader in renewable off-grid energy systems, with over 4,000 installations across all seven continents, has moved to Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, as part of its expansion strategy.

A major provider of wind and solar power generation as standalone technologies, Ryse Energy offers either grid-connected or off-grid options with energy storage.

Their wind technologies have been combined with solar PV and energy storage to create bespoke and reliable hybrid renewable solutions, including reduced carbon infrastructures in the telecoms, oil and gas industries, as well as community power for rural electrification.

On its UAE plans, Alistair Munro, founder and CEO, said: "Ryse Energy is a global leader in renewable off-grid energy systems, and as a primary manufacturer of state-of-the-art wind turbine technologies we will be looking to manufacture and develop new innovations from our international headquarters in Masdar City and the UAE."

"Masdar City is a global hub for renewable energy and sustainable urban development, and Abu Dhabi is driving innovation through investment in renewables and sustainable technologies, so it is a natural fit for us to establish our business here and build for a greener future for all," he noted.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, off-grid energy systems are on a growth trajectory.

According to the World Bank, with the right policies in place, off-grid renewable power plants, also known as mini-grids, have the potential to provide electricity to as many as 500 million people by 2030.



Approximately $220 billion of investment is needed to build some 210,000 mini-grid projects across the globe.

The development, commercialisation and marketing of Ryse Energy’s innovative technologies from the UAE will not only position it as a global leader in the decentralised renewable energy space, but also contribute to the UAE’s goals to tackle climate change and sustainability as part of its climate change initiative and also advance the country’s efforts under UN Sustainable Development Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy Access.

Abdulla Balalaa, the acting executive director of sustainable real estate at Masdar, said: "The addition of Ryse Energy to Masdar City is further evidence of its reputation as a home of innovation and research and development."

"We are in one of the city’s most exciting periods of growth, with over 860 companies calling Masdar City home. We look forward to supporting Ryse Energy’s business operations in the city, as we advance our common aim of providing clean, secure and reliable energy generation to the communities around the world that need it most," he added.