S-Oil To Supply $2.66 Billion Worth Of Oil Products To Aramco

South Korea’s third-biggest refiner, S-Oil, has signed a contract to supply a total of 3.1 trillion won ($2.66 billion) of refined oil products to Saudi Aramco’s trading arm, it said on Wednesday.

A regulatory filing showed the firm will supply up to 10 million barrels of diesel, up to 15 million barrels of naphtha, up to 11 million barrels of jet fuel and up to 8 million barrels of gasoline to Aramco Trading Singapore under the contract, valid between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.

S-Oil’s top shareholder is Saudi Aramco.

Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday as worries about the coronavirus outbreak and swelling US crude inventories weighed on prices, counter-balanced by talk that OPEC could extend oil output cuts.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries wants to extend production cuts, currently planned till the end of March, until at least June, and could deepen reductions should oil demand in China fall significantly due to the coronavirus, OPEC sources said.