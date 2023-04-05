SABB announces new identity through 'SAB First'

  1. Home
Ruba Abdelhadi

Published April 5th, 2023 - 07:21 GMT
SAB bank announces new identity through new brand 'SAB First'
SAB First

ALBAWABA - The Saudi British Bank SAAB has announced a new identity through a brand called "SAB First."

The bank also plans to change its commercial name from "Saudi British Bank" to " Saudi Awwal Bank," according to Argaam.

The proposed change of the commercial name is subject to obtaining regulatory and relevant shareholder approvals, including the approval of an extraordinary general meeting, the bank said in a statement.

It said updates will be announced in due course.

In June 2019, the merger of SABB and Alawwal Bank came into force. Alawwal Bank ceased to exist with its assets and liabilities fully transferred to SABB.

Alawwal Bank was delisted from Tadawul, Argaam reported.

