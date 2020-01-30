  1. Home
Sabic Posts Loss Of $192 Million In Q4 Due To Decline In Petrochemical Prices

Published January 30th, 2020
Sabic posted a profit of $859 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Sabic, the second-largest listed firm in the kingdom after oil giant Aramco.

Saudi petrochemicals giant Sabic said on Wednesday it posted a rare loss in the fourth quarter of last year, due to low prices and the allocation of a huge emergency provision.

Sabic, the second-largest listed firm in the kingdom after oil giant Aramco, said it posted a loss of $192 million in the last three months of 2019 after its revenues fell by 18.5 per cent.

The company, in which Aramco acquired a 70 percent stake for $69 billion last year, said it has also made a $747 million impairment provision in support of one of its affiliates which is undergoing restructuring.

Sabic posted a profit of $859 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Despite an uptick in Brent oil prices in the fourth quarter, the results were negatively impacted by a further decline in petrochemical prices driven by oversupply in the key products and slowing global growth coupled with seasonal impacts," the company said in a statement.

For the whole of 2019, Sabic net profit dropped a massive 74 per cent, the company said, also citing lower prices and allocation of emergency provisions.

The company said it posted a net profit of $1.5 billion in 2019 compared to $5.74 billion in the previous year.

Its revenues dropped almost 19 per cent to $32.5 billion last year from $40.1 billion in 2018.

"The petrochemical industry was negatively impacted in 2019 by additional new supply in key products coming on-stream coupled with a moderation in global growth compared to 2018," Sabic CEO Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan said in a statement.

Via SyndiGate.info


