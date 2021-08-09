Sabic Revenue Exceeds $11 Billion in Q2

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (Sabic) announced that its revenue for the second quarter hit SR42.42 billion ($11.31 billion), representing a surge of 13% compared to the first quarter and a 72% increase year-over-year.

Income from operations for the quarter totalled SR10.06 billion ($2.68 billion) a 45% increase quarter-over-quarter. Net income during the second quarter amounted to SR7.64 billion ($2.04 billion), an increase of 57% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Yousef Al-Benyan, Sabic Vice Chairman and CEO, said: “Sabic’s financial performance in the second quarter was strong – continuing the margin improvement seen during the first quarter of 2021. This was driven by higher sales volumes and prices, supported by a rise in oil prices and a healthy supply and demand balance for most of our key products as the global economy continued its path to recovery.”

He said Sabic’s ability to capitalize on improving external conditions was boosted by the company’s wide-ranging transformation program and robust capital discipline. In 2015, the company implemented the program to evolve its operating model and increase competitiveness, sustainability and innovation.

Al-Benyan also highlighted Sabic’s continued focus on shareholder returns. Sabic’s board recommended a cash dividend distribution of SR1.75 per share for the first half of 2021, approximately 17% higher than the cash dividend distribution of SR1.50 per share for the second half of 2020.

The reporting period coincided with the one-year anniversary of Saudi Aramco’s acquisition of a 70% stake in Sabic during which several workstreams have been introduced to capture synergies to drive more efficiency and add customer value.

These workstreams, which have realized $230 million of value by the end of Q2 2021, include a recently announced realignment of sales and marketing activities. Specifically, this realignment involves the transfer of marketing and sales responsibilities for a number of petrochemicals and polymers products to Sabic, with Aramco Trading Company focusing on fuel products. The changes reflect that Sabic is now the chemicals arm of Saudi Aramco, in line with both companies’ long-term strategies.

In the second quarter of 2021 Sabic also demonstrated its continued commitment to sustainability through a number of high-profile initiatives including the launch of a new recycled material made from ocean-bound plastics and high-profile collaborations that introduced Sabic’s certified circular polymers across various sectors including personal care and construction.

Sabic’s commitment to accelerating a circular ecosystem has resulted in it being recognized by consulting firm Frost & Sullivan as a Global Company of the Year 2021 for efforts in sustainability and the circular economy of used plastics recycling and resource recovery.

This prestigious award highlighted some of Sabic’s recent achievements in the quest to prevent valuable used plastic from becoming waste, such as the recently announced value chain collaboration with Procter & Gamble and the Fraunhofer Institute to demonstrate the feasibility of closed-loop recycling for single-use facemasks, or the launch of a new material made from recycled ocean bound plastic for new consumer goods and electronics applications.

Sabic was also recognized for a third consecutive year by the Association of International Chemical Manufacturers (AICM) with a Responsible Care award for fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities.

