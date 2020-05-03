Sabre, Farelogix Terminate Merger Agreement

US-based Sabre Corporation, a leading travel technology company and software firm Farelogix said they have agreed to terminate their merger agreement following antitrust opposition in the UK.

“Sabre and Farelogix have agreed to terminate the parties’ merger agreement, which expired at midnight on April 30,” said Sean Menke, Sabre president and CEO.

“We continue to believe that the transaction was not anti-competitive, a result confirmed by the US federal district court’s decision in Sabre’s favour. Unfortunately, the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) – acting outside the bounds of its jurisdictional authority – has prohibited the transaction. We strongly disagree with the CMA’s decision,” he added.

"We remain committed to our long-term goal of creating a new market for personalized travel. Positioned at the centre of the business of travel, Sabre is a critical component of the travel ecosystem.

“We are uniquely situated to create solutions that expand the distribution access of rich content via the Global Distribution System (GDS) marketplace and also help airlines create personalized offers for their customers, including the development of NDC-enabled solutions,” Menke concluded.