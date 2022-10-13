Samsung Announces New Collaboration with Google

Samsung Electronics Co. displayed its latest updates to software and services at an annual tech conference, which it said were aimed at improving overall user experience through technology innovations.



At the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco, the South Korean tech giant unveiled the upgraded, new user interface One UI 5 for its Galaxy products and a vision for a more connected home life, partly through expanded partnership with Google, Yonhap reported.

Samsung said the One UI 5 platform comes with new features for more personalized experiences, such as the new security and privacy dashboard that enables users to customize personal privacy settings by scanning vulnerabilities and recommending security updates.

By the end of next year, Samsung plans to make all of its home appliances Wi-Fi enabled and allow home devices from 13 different brands that belong to the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) to be connected and controlled.

The HCA was established last year to provide consumers with more options within a safe, secure and interoperable connected home ecosystem. Its members include LG Electronics Inc., GE Appliances and the Electrolux Group.

"As technologies become more complex, we will always search for ways to make life easier, more connected, and more flexible, so our consumers can focus on what matters most," Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and head of its device experience division at Samsung, said at the SDC.

Samsung also said it has expanded partnership with Google to remove challenges facing homeowners who use multi, different smart home platforms.