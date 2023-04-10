Samsung cuts chip production amid declining demand

ALBAWABA - Samsung has announced a significant reduction in chip production due to a sharp decline in demand caused by a weak global economy and companies' trend to purchase a fewer quantity of chips.

The South Korean company revealed a 96-percent decline in operating profits in the first quarter of 2023.

The demand for memory chips had surged during the COVID-19 crisis as customers bought new electronic devices for use during the lockdown.

But it has since sharply declined.