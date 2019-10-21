Samsung Galaxy Fold Second Pre-Order Phase Sells out Again; Third Wave on October 23

  1. Home
Published October 21st, 2019 - 09:36 GMT
The first pre-order phase was supposed to run from October 6 to 16 - but units were sold out after just three days. The second batch started on October 17.
Highlights
Customers who pre-ordered in second batch will start getting devices from October 24

Samsung Electronics Gulf ran out of Galaxy Fold stocks after just three days during its first pre-order phase.
 


Guess what? It happened again.

The company on Sunday announced that units for phase two have been sold out - also within the same number of days - thanks to rising demand for the new-generation device.

However, Samsung said in a statement to Khaleej Times that a third wave will start on October 23.

UAE consumers who pre-ordered the Galaxy Fold from October 17 onwards will get the devices delivered to them through a concierge starting from October 24.

All customers will have access to a dedicated expert who is on-call 24x7.

The Galaxy Fold is being retailed for Dh7,399. Those who pre-ordered in the first batch were able to get it for Dh7,199.

