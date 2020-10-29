Samsung Profit Soars 52 Percent in Q3

Samsung Electronics has reported an operating profit of KRW 12.35 trillion ($11 billion), marking a 52% rise from the previous quarter, driven by a boost in demand for smartphones and consumer electronics as well as efficient cost management.

The South Korean electronics giant reported KRW 66.96 trillion in consolidated revenue for the July-September quarter.

Third-quarter operating profit was also 59 percent higher year-on-year on stronger sales of memory chips and consumer products.

The Memory Business posted solid earnings as healthy demand for mobile and PC products led to higher-than-expected shipments, outweighing the impact of lower memory chip prices. The System LSI Business also saw profit rising over demand for mobile phone components, while the Foundry Business benefitted from increased orders for high-performance computing (HPC) chips and other applications.

The Display Panel Business reported higher profit quarter-on-quarter led by growing mobile display sales on customers’ new product launches and improved supply-demand environment for large panels.

A near 50 percent jump in sales of smartphones including new flagship products, coupled with improved cost management, lifted earnings at the Mobile Communications Business from the previous quarter. The Consumer Electronics Division also witnessed a sharp growth in sales of premium TVs and appliances, supported by flexible management of supply chain and sales channels.

Looking ahead, Samsung Electronics expects profit to decline in the fourth quarter amid weakening memory chip demand from server customers and intensifying competition in mobile phones and consumer electronics.

The Mobile Communications Business is likely to see smartphone sales decline and marketing costs increase due to competitive market environment. In Consumer Electronics, profitability is expected to weaken on growing competition and rising costs, despite solid demand.

The Mobile Communications Business plans to expand foldable and 5G model offerings globally, while the Networks Business will strengthen its global positioning on the back of growing commercial 5G services. The Consumer Electronics Division will strengthen its online and B2B presence and expand its premium product line-up.

For 2021, the Company expects a recovery in overall global demand but uncertainties will remain over the possibility of recurring epidemic waves of COVID-19.

Samsung aims to enhance its leadership in memory chips through expansion of next-generation process node, flexible production management to meet immediate demand and timely investment to address demand over the mid- to long-term.