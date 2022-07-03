  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Samsung Releases July 2022 Android Security Patch for Galaxy A32

Samsung Releases July 2022 Android Security Patch for Galaxy A32

Published July 3rd, 2022 - 08:43 GMT
Samsung Releases July 2022 Android Security Patch for Galaxy A32
(Source: Shutterstock)

Samsung has released new Android security patches for its smartphones several times before even Google did and the new month began.

Also ReadSamsung Unveils First Rugged Smartphone with 5G CompatibilitySamsung Unveils First Rugged Smartphone with 5G Compatibility

According to GSM Arena, the business has once again become the first to release a new Android security patch since it released the July 2022 Android security update for the Galaxy A32's 4G model.

Galaxy A32
Source: Twitter

The update for Galaxy A32 devices with model identification SM-A325N is currently seeding in South Korea with firmware version A325NKSU1BVF2.

If you reside in South Korea and your phone hasn't yet received the update, you can manually check for it by going to the Settings Software update menu on your phone.

Also ReadSamsung Unveils First Rugged Smartphone with 5G CompatibilitySamsung to Include Galaxy S22 Telephoto Camera In Galaxy S23, S23+

This article has been amended from its original source

Tags:SamsungGalaxy A32

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 aninews.in All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...