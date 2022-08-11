Samsung Reveals Galaxy Buds2 Pro with 24-bit Hi-Fi Sound and ANC

  1. Home
Published August 11th, 2022 - 06:22 GMT
(Source: Twitter)

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds2 TWS earphones in August, and the Pro version was unveiled on Wednesday at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Source: Twitter

According to GSM Arena, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS earphones are 15 per cent smaller than their predecessors for longer, more comfortable wear.

The aerodynamically designed earbuds have a unique vent hole and nozzle grille for efficient airflow. For reducing distracting noise, the Buds2 Pro have a three-mic system and an expanded windshield that is more than twice the size of the Galaxy Buds Pros.

