Samsung Reveals Galaxy Buds2 Pro with 24-bit Hi-Fi Sound and ANC

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds2 TWS earphones in August, and the Pro version was unveiled on Wednesday at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

According to GSM Arena, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS earphones are 15 per cent smaller than their predecessors for longer, more comfortable wear.

The aerodynamically designed earbuds have a unique vent hole and nozzle grille for efficient airflow. For reducing distracting noise, the Buds2 Pro have a three-mic system and an expanded windshield that is more than twice the size of the Galaxy Buds Pros.