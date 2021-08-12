Samsung Unveils Two Tougher Foldable Devices

Samsung Electronics Co has introduced the next chapter in foldable innovation with two new smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

The two flagship mobiles are more durable with more optimized foldable experiences than ever before. Users should no longer worry when caught in the rain as these phones are water resistant!

“With Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, Samsung is once again redefining the possibilities with foldable smartphones that empower users with the flexibility and versatility needed for today’s fast-paced world,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

“As a pioneer and industry leader in the foldable category, we’re proud to build on our legacy of innovation with the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. These devices equip consumers with technologies that unlock new ways to maximize and enjoy every moment with an ecosystem built on openness and innovation.”