Saudi Airline Cancels £4.7 Billion Order for Boeing 737 Max Jets

Boeing has suffered a fresh setback after Saudi Arabian budget airline Flyadeal cancelled a £4.7billion order for its 737 Max aircraft.





Flyadeal decided not to go through with the provisional order for 30 planes after Max aircraft crashed in Ethiopia in March and Indonesia in October.

A total of 346 people were killed in the disasters, which triggered the global grounding of the aircraft and wiped billions off Boeing’s market value.

Flyadeal, which is owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines, will instead operate a fleet of Airbus A320 planes.

A Boeing spokesman said: ‘We understand that Flyadeal will not finalise its commitment to the 737 Max at this time.’