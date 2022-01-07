Saudi Airline flyadeal Launches New Flights to Cairo

Low-cost Saudi airline flyadeal on Thursday launched its first regular flights between King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Cairo International Airport, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Ahmed Al-Brahim, the airline’s chief commercial and customer officer, said that the addition of Cairo as a destination reflects the company’s desire to support the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 development plan, and the strategy of the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, by connecting the Kingdom with the world.



The company is doing this, he added, by providing budget flights that offer a variety of travel options at competitive prices, in an effort to keep pace with the growing air-transport market in the country and the wider region.



The new flights between the Saudi and Egyptian capitals will help to strengthen the bonds between the countries, Al-Brahim said, and enhance bilateral cooperation in the social, economic, cultural and tourism fields.



Cairo is the third international destination served by flyadeal, which initially will operate two daily flights to and from Riyadh. It follows the launch last year of flights to Dubai and Kuwait. It brings to 16 the number of domestic and international destinations on the airline’s expanding network, Al-Brahim added.