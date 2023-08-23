Saudi and Jordan discuss future railway connection amidst growing trade relations

ALBAWABA - Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics, Saleh Al-Jasser, stated that there are discussions underway to establish a future railway connection between the Kingdom and Jordan.

Al-Jasser added that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries reached approximately $6 billion in 2022, with a growth rate of around 30% on an annual basis, according to the news channel "Al-Ikhbariya."

He further explained that about 1.1 million individuals crossed through the Al-Haditha land border crossing connecting Saudi Arabia and Jordan within one month.

Al-Jasser led the 18th session of the Saudi-Jordanian Joint Committee in Riyadh on Monday, attended by Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade, Supply, and Labor, Youssef Al-Shamali, the head of the Jordanian delegation. Several executive programs and memoranda of understanding were signed, covering financial, training, investment, and transportation sectors. The bilateral trade between the two countries also witnessed a 27% growth during 2022.

Al-Jasser highlighted the success of the Saudi-Jordanian Joint Committee's 18th session in Riyadh and the increasing growth in trade volume between the two fraternal countries. He emphasized the development of collaborative efforts in all fields, contributing to strengthening the bonds between the two peoples and achieving the leadership's aspirations.