Saudi Arabia’s First Robot Lands a Government Job

Saudi Arabia’s first robot employee started work at one of the Kingdom’s government entities and has been handed its job ID as well as his required functions, SPA reported.



The robot attended its first meeting on Sunday morning at the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), in the presence of the Kingdom’s Minister of Education Ahmed Al-Issa, and the governor of TVTC Ahmed Al Fahaid.

The robot will contribute to serving customers through an electronic evaluation system, and the delivery of messages to visitors to exhibitions and activities of the TVTC.



This will help Saudi citizens to benefit from cutting-edge technology, which will achieve the Kingdom’s “Vision 2030” reform plan, Al-Issa said.