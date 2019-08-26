Saudi Arabia Aims to Become Regional Electricity Hub Between Asia, Africa





Acting CEO of National Grid, Waleed al-Saadi announced that the company aims to assist with the Vision 2030 reform plan and the strategic transformation program of the SEC.



The Company seeks to make Saudi Arabia a regional electricity interconnection hub between Asia and Africa, due to its strategic position between the two continents and its strong electric infrastructure.



Since 2000, the electric transmission network in the Kingdom has witnessed significant growth reaching a length of about 84,000 kilometers, according to Saadi.



The acting CEO announced that there are 1,093 conversion stations and 3,465 transformers with a capacity of 424,000 mega volt-ampere. These numbers reflect the growth of the network, aiming to meet the needs of all subscribers wherever they may be.



He added that the Company also plans to shift to smart electric grids, and rely on them to manage the electricity transmission system in the Kingdom. This will make the Company's transmission network the most advanced and technical in the region and the Middle East.



To cope with the growth of urban and economic activity and consequently the high demand for electricity, the Company’s five-year plan (2016-2020) has adopted several capital projects that enhance transmission networks' capacity.



It also aims to increase their reliability by adding 23,000 kilometers of transmission lines and 259 transmission stations to enhance the Kingdom's support to industrial projects.