Saudi Arabia: Airlines to Resume Domestic Flights on May 31

Saudi Arabia is gearing up to resume domestic flights, beginning on May 31, as it eases coronavirus lockdown measures, said a report.

Resumption of domestic flights will be in a phased manner and will include all domestic destinations within two weeks, Saudi Gazette reported citing a statement from the kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

The GACA added that it completed its operational preparations to gradually lift the suspension of domestic flights, to ensure a safe travel journey for travelers through Saudi airports, while taking all necessary precautions and health measures in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and relevant government agencies.

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) will operate 60 domestic flights as part of its first phase operation, the report said.

In the first phase, national airlines will resume operations at Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, Qassim, Abha, Tabuk, Jazan, Hail, Al-Baha and Najran airports, it said.