Saudi Arabia to Allow Citizens to Travel Internationally After Jan 1

Saudi Arabia will allow its citizens to exit and re-enter the Kingdom through all land, sea, and airports after January 1, 2021, provided that all coronavirus-related precautionary measures are followed, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has reported.

An official source of the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced that a royal approval has stated that lifting of complete restrictions, previously imposed due to the spread of coronavirus Covid-19, on the departure and return of citizens to and from the Kingdom and allowing the opening of air, sea and land outlets will take place after the first of January 2021, reported Emirates News Agency Wam.

"Completely lifting the restrictions on citizens leaving and returning to the Kingdom, and allowing the opening of ports for the crossing of all means of transport through land, sea and air ports, after January 1, 2021, while adhering to the current coronavirus precautionary procedures," SPA said.

"The specific date and time for lifting the suspension will be announced 30 days prior to January 1, 2021. The Ministry of Health may, should it be required, request to put in place certain preventative health requirements for travellers and carriers during travel, and in the halls of airports, ports, and stations," SPA added.