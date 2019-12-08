Saudi Arabia Among Top 10 Developing and Transition Economies in UN E-Commerce Index

  1. Home
Published December 8th, 2019 - 03:30 GMT
Saudi Arabia’s improvement in the proportion of internet use among individuals. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Saudi Arabia has joined the top ten developing and transition economies in the UNCTAD and ranked 49th globally.

Saudi Arabia has risen up the ranks of the United Nations e-commerce index, reflecting the Kingdom’s achievements in promoting internet use.

In a report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Saudi Arabia has joined the top ten developing and transition economies in the UNCTAD and ranked 49th globally, advancing three places in the general index.

The UNCTAD B2C E-commerce Index measures an economy’s preparedness to support online shopping.

The report noted Saudi Arabia’s improvement in the proportion of internet use among individuals. This provides a supportive digital structure and contributes to the high prevalence of internet use among individuals, which stands at 93 percent.

It also noted postal reliability, which improved from 80 percent in 2018 to 93 percent in 2019.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawalha, said this achievement reflects the unlimited support of the Saudi leadership.

This support has led to the establishment of a solid digital infrastructure.

He added that his ministry, through its five-year strategy 2023, is working with partners to develop the Kingdom's capabilities in the communications and information technology sectors.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.

