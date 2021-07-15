Saudi Arabia Appoints Former UK Chancellor To Advise Finance Minister

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has been appointed an adviser to Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

The announcement was made on the UK government’s official website.

Hammond, who in September was awarded the title Lord Hammond of Runnymede, served as the UK’s chancellor from 2016 to 2019, was foreign secretary between 2014 and 2016, and defense secretary from 2011 to 2014. He is a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.

According to an announcement by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, which advises the UK government on the rules related to former British ministers, Hammond’s advisory role will be through his independent consultancy firm Matrix Partners.