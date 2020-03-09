Saudi Arabia: B20 Meeting Offers Business Owners The Chance to Involve More

The Council of Saudi Chambers held a consultative meeting of the Business Twenty (B20) on Sunday in Riyadh.

Chaired by the council’s president, Ajlan Al-Ajlan, and vice chairman and CEO of SABIC and B20 chair, Yousef Al-Benyan, the meeting was held to inform Saudi business owners of the activities and programs of the B20 and review what has been achieved, as well as to work on targeted programs.

Al-Ajlan opened the meeting with a call for unity in the face of current adversities, particularly the coronavirus, which has had a significant impact on the world’s economy.

“In a time when we are facing many challenges, be they political, economic or even medical, such as the coronavirus — all of which have affected production worldwide — this only proves that all of us internationally need to come together to face these changes,” he said.

He also highlighted the necessity of an organized economy, and encouraged G20 members to focus on the future of the business sector in each of their respective countries.

“It is up to us, as representatives of the business sector in the G20, to work toward a more fruitful economy in order for society to evolve the way it needs to. Every country’s economy needs to find their way through these challenges, by looking toward their history and culture, and their path to evolution,” he said.

Hightlights

• The Business Twenty is the official G20 dialogue with the business community, and represents the global business community across all G20 member states and economic sectors.

• The Kingdom launched its G20 presidency last December. It is the first Arab nation to hold the position and the summit will be held in the capital in November.

Al-Benyan told the audience that he believed the timing of the event was particularly apt: “This event has come at an excellent time for businessmen in Saudi Arabia, especially with Saudi Arabia chairing the G20 this year.”

He highlighted the theme of the year, “Transforming for Inclusive Growth,” and the signature topic of B20, “Women in Business.” He also addressed Saudi Arabia’s key priority focused through a dedicated Action Council for Women in Business, an initiative that is committed to increasing women’s participation in business.

He touched on the goals of the B20 in general and what they hoped to achieve with this year’s plan.

“B20 Saudi Arabia is committed to being inclusive and impactful with a unique and differentiated approach. This will help to ensure that policy recommendations factor the needs of the future for diverse businesses irrespective of the size — including SMEs and startups — and geographies,” Al-Benyan said.

