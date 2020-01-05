Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Ink Agreement to Enhance Trade

Saudi and Bahraini Customs have signed in Riyadh an agreement of mutual recognition of the Authorized Economic Operator Program (AEO).

The agreement aims to enhance the security of the supply chain and the advantages of trade facilitation offered by the AEO.



The agreement was signed on the Saudi side by Governor of the General Customs Authority Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Haqbani and on the Bahraini side by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, president of Bahrain Customs.



Al-Haqbani said that the signing of the agreement reinforced the historical relationship between the two countries, which was witnessing a remarkable development in all areas of customs.



Al-Haqbani said that one of the most important goals achieved by the mutual recognition agreement is to enhance intra-trade and raise the level of trade exchange and overcome obstacles that limit the flexibility of trade exchange, in addition to strengthening and consolidating the principle of partnership between customs and the private sector.



He said that the agreement would contribute to the growth of the volume of trade exchange and support the economy of the two countries.