Saudi Arabia Bans Unvaccinated Citizens from Traveling Starting Aug 9

Saudi citizens who have taken two doses of any of the coronavirus vaccines approved in the Kingdom will only be allowed to travel abroad effective from August 9, a report quoting the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.

The directive is contained in a new circular issued by the GACA on Wednesday to all airlines operating in the Kingdom’s airports, including public airlines and private airlines, with regard to updating procedures for citizens’ travel outside the Kingdom onboard international flights, said the Saudi Gazette report.

According to the GACA statement, there is an exemption for minor passengers under the age of 12 years with a condition that they submit an insurance policy approved by the Saudi Central Bank that covers the risks against coronavirus infection outside the Kingdom, as well as those who have recovered from coronavirus infection within less than six months, and those who have been infected with the virus and received one dose of the approved vaccines in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Interior had on Tuesday warned Saudi citizens against traveling to countries that have been put on the no-travel list and such action could invite travel ban of up to three years.