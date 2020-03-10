Saudi Arabia Confirms Availability of Goods in Locked-down Al-Qatif

Markets and shops in the al-Qatif province remain open and supplies of food and goods are adequately available despite the temporary lockdown imposed by the Interior Ministry due to the growing number of coronavirus cases.

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it was imposing a temporary lockdown on the eastern region to prevent the spread of the virus. Eleven people from Qatif have been infected.

The Ministry of Commerce stressed there is an abundance of food supplies, commodities, products and stockpiles in Qatif and that supply chains will be monitored throughout the Kingdom.

The markets witnessed stable activity after the lockdown was imposed. In addition, work at all public and private sectors in the province were suspended with the exception of institutions providing necessary services such as security, health, and supply.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) toured markets and shops and owners expressed their satisfaction with the precautionary measures.

A number of Qatif merchants confirmed that the markets have large quantities of food products and supplies, saying there was no cause for concern or alarm.

They also indicated that entry points remain open to allow goods into the city, expressing their confidence in the Kingdom's strong and diversified economy.

Chairman of the Commercial Committee of Asharqia Chamber, Hani al-Afaliq stressed that the measures aim to limit the spread of the virus, saying they are temporary and have been adopted by several developed infected countries.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce's monitoring teams continued to carry out field tours to verify the availability of food products and commodities in Qatif.