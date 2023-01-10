Saudi Arabia considers boosting investments in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia is looking to invest more in Pakistan with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman directing on Tuesday the authorities to study increasing the country's investments in Pakistan to $10 billion, the Saudi official news agency SPA reported.
Amid flourishing ties between the two countries, the crown prince also directed the Saudi Development Fund to study increasing the amount of a $3 billion deposit previously provided by Saudi Arabia for the Central Bank of Pakistan by $2 billion, a gesture giving a major boost to Pakistan’s efforts to stabilize its deteriorating economy and its “brotherly” people, SPA added.
In April, Sharif made his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia after taking his office.
He also visited the kingdom in October where he conferred with the Saudi crown prince and reviewed “historical relations” between the two countries and developing them in different fields, Saudi media reported.
