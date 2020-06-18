Saudi Arabia: Construction of Housing Units Registers 17 Percent Growth

Saudi government has announced that the number of residential units that began construction during the first three months of 2020 surged by 17 per cent to 85,900 units, compared to 73,400 units during the last quarter, reported Asharq Al Awsat, citing the housing ministry’s periodic housing bulletin.

The number of completed residential units across Saudi Arabia rose to 82,500 in Q1, up 1.75 per cent compared to 81,100 units in the fourth quarter of 2019, stated the report.



There was a slight 0.8 per cent increase in the housing sector price index compared to the Q4 2019, the report said.



Meanwhile, Saudi authorities said a total of 19,800 households had benefitted from its Sakani housing programme in May. Of these, 10,700 families have already moved into their new houses, it added.