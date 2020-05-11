Saudi Arabia Cuts Local Fuel Prices Significantly

Saudi Aramco has reduced fuel prices in the Kingdom starting Monday (May 11), Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported early Monday.



Gasoline 91 will now be priced at SR0.67 per liter in place of SR1.31, while gasoline 95 will be priced at SR0.82 per liter from SR1.47 in the previous month.



The new prices have come into effect on Monday. According to Saudi Aramco, this is in accordance with the governance procedures of pricing adjustment of approved energy and water products.