Saudi Arabia Discovers Five Natural Gas Fields

Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, Aramco, has announced the discovery of 5 natural gas fields in four major areas around the Kingdom that can produce over 100 million cubic feet per day in total, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the ministry of energy’s statement.

According to Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman's statement, the four major areas are in the Central Region, the Empty Quarter, the Northern Border Region and the Eastern Region.

These are the new 5 natural gas field:

1. The Shadun field: It is located in the Central Region, and was discovered following a flow of gas from Shadun-1 well at a rate of 27 million standard cubic feet per day, with 3,300 barrels of condensate.

2. The Shehab field: It is located in the Empty Quarter, and was discovered after gas flowed from the Shehab-1 well at a rate of 31 million standard cubic feet per day.

3. The Al-Shorfa field: It is also located in the Empty Quarter.

4. The Um Khanasser field: It is located in the northern border area of the kingdom, and was discovered after the flow of gas from Umm Khanasser-1 well at a rate of 2 million standard cubic feet per day with 295 barrels of condensate.

5. The Samna field: It is located in the Easter region, where gas flowed from the Samna-2 well at a rate of 5.8 million standard cubic feet per day with 24 barrels of condensate.

It's worth noting that Saudi Arabia’s gas reserves are the largest in the Arab world after Qatar’s, according to BP Plc.