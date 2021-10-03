Saudi Arabia, Egypt to Ink Electricity Interconnection Contracts

Saudi Arabia and Egypt to ink deals on October 5 for the electricity interconnection projects that would begin in 2022, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker told Arabnews.

The electrical interconnection agreements between Saudi Electricity Company and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) aims to exchange 3000 megawatts during the peak times in both countries.

The project consists of 3 stages, the first of which includes two transformer stations for alternating AC/DC, a voltage of 500 KV in Badr city, and a Switching station for connecting the aerial line with the submarine cable in the city of Nabq in Egypt.