Saudi Arabia to Extend Validity of for Expats at No Charge

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports will extend the validity of exit and return visas – that expire between Feb. 25 until May 24 of 2020 – at no charge, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

The extension will continue for an additional three months for expats. The decision will cover residents of commercial and industrial professions in the Kingdom and those whose visas have not been used during the suspension of the entry and exit period.

The General Directorate of Passports said that the extension will be done automatically from the system without reviewing the passports.

People can enter their accounts on the “Absher” platform to view the service provided to them electronically, it added.