Saudi Arabia Extends Suspension of Flights, Other COVID-19 Measurements

Published March 29th, 2020 - 11:00 GMT
The statement said the indefinite suspension was among efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Shutterstock)
Domestic flights, trains, buses, and taxis also remain suspended, the Interior Ministry added.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said it is extending the suspension of international and internal flights as well as work in private and public sectors, the state-run news agency reported Saturday.

The statement said the indefinite suspension was among efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Domestic flights, trains, buses, and taxis also remain suspended, the Interior Ministry added.

