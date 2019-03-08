Saudi Arabia Eyes Over $21 Billion Worth of Investments in Mortgage Finance
The real estate finance sector in the kingdom will play a significant role in increasing the ownership rate, reaching 70 per cent by 2030. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia is likely to see investments in the mortgage financing sector balloon up to SR80 billion ($21.3 billion) by the year-end, which will facilitate ownership, benefiting from the available financing facilities for citizens, reported SPA, citing the country's housing minister.
The real estate finance sector in the kingdom will play a significant role in increasing the ownership rate, reaching 70 per cent by 2030, remarked Majid Al Hogail, while speaking at the second edition of the Saudi Housing Finance Conference in Riyadh yesterday (March 6).
Read More
Saudi Investments in Egypt Reaches $54 Billion
Saudi Arabia's Investment Funds Increased 15% in 2018
He pointed out that the country's mortgage finance sector was undergoing significant growth. "In January, the kingdom had signed more than 9,000 housing finance contracts worth over SR4.7 billion," he noted.
"In the past, the private sector’s contribution to mortgage financing did not exceed 35 per cent, but now things are changing with the figures reaching 100 per cent today," he added.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- GCC mortgage market remain an enormous underexploited opportunity
- GCC infrastructure projects now worth US$119.6 billion
- New regulations key to financing $159 billion worth of MENA contracts
- UAE mortgage market to reach AED 64 billion over the next three years
- Egypt, Saudi Arabia ink $25B worth of investments during King Salman's visit