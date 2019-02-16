Saudi Arabia to Host Global Aviation Summit in April
The Saudi capital will host the Global Aviation Summit 2019. (Shutterstock)
The Saudi capital will host the Global Aviation Summit 2019 in April under the patronage of King Salman.
Minister of Transport and Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Nabil Al-Amoudi expressed his gratitude to the king for his support of the aviation sector and the summit, to be held on April 1 and 2 at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh.
“This continuous attention contributed to enhancing the role of the Kingdom on a global level in the field of air transport,” the GACA chairman told Arab News.
Al-Amoudi said that the summit was one of the most important international events in air transport as it represented an opportunity to share knowledge on future policies, regulation and investment opportunities, as well as discussing the security and safety of the civil aviation system.
The summit will review the plans of the civil aviation sector in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. It will also provide a chance to highlight the participation of women in civil aviation and their contributions in developing this vital sector, he said.
The summit was a platform to discuss best international practices, the most important of which were in safety and security, environmental protection and innovation in aviation technology.
